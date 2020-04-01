FLORENCE — Edward West Mullen, 85, of Florence, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his residence after an extended illness. There will be a private graveside service on Thursday, April 2, 2020. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
He was born in Zamboanga, the Philippines, on April 7, 1934, and moved to Florence in 1943 where he lived the majority of his life. He graduated with a BA from the University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee then joined the Navy where he served for four years in active duty, and another sixteen years in the Naval Reserve. He retired as a Naval Commander.
He met his future wife, Beverly Anne Hicks, in the summer of 1961, while they were both students at the University of Mississippi. He graduated from law school in June 1962 and took a job with the Comptroller of the Currency as a Trust Examiner. He married Beverly in December 1963 and they were together until his passing.
He became a member of the Alabama State Bar in May of 1965, and started practicing law in Florence. In May of that year their first son, Edward West Mullen Jr. was born. In July 1969, their second son, Timothy Michael Mullen was born.
During his long legal practice, he served for a time as City Attorney of Florence and U.S. Magistrate. He was a longtime member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Florence and served on the vestry.
He retired from the practice of law in 1995, then he and Beverly began to travel extensively. One of their favorite places was Hawaii which they visited seven times. He was a devoted family man, and visited his parents almost daily while they were still alive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Alice “Alicia” Mullen; beloved son, Timothy Michael Mullen; brother, Robert Gordon Mullen; and nephew, William Price Wade Mullen. Survivors include his wife of over 57 years, Beverly Hicks Mullen; son, Edward West Mullen Jr. of Houston, TX; niece, Alice Mullen Maddox of Sterling, VA; nephews, Robert Gordon Mullen Jr. and Edward Keith Martin Mullen, both of Sheffield, AL; as well as many other friends and family members.
The family would like to thank Hospice of North Alabama for their assistance during his final days. Arrangements are being handled by Elkins Funeral Home of Florence.
