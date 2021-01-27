MUSCLE SHOALS — Edwin “Doug” Myers, 99, died January 24, 2021. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Muscle Shoals Baptist Church. Mask and social distancing are required. Survivors include his loving wife of 74 years, Virginia Vollman Myers.

