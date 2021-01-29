MUSCLE SHOALS — MAY 19, 1921 - JAN. 24, 2021 — Doug Myers, 99, passed peacefully at his home Sunday evening January 24th. He left this world to join his daughter and our Lord Jesus Christ in heaven.
Doug was born and raised in Oklahoma. After graduating high school, he enrolled in the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He became a Lieutenant and the engineering officer assigned to the USS Gilligan in 1942. He received his degree from Oklahoma State University, which brought him to the Shoals and began his work with TVA for over 40 years and has traveled the world as a Chemical Engineer. Doug was a longtime member of the Gideons International, ministering and spreading the word of God. He was a strong, devoted deacon and active member of the First Baptist Church of Sheffield (now York Bluff) for over 50 years, and to be closer to home, he became a deacon and active member of Muscle Shoals Baptist Church. He loved his church family and was an incredible inspiration to everyone he met. He never failed to offer all he had to those in need and supporting missionaries and just serving the Lord with all his heart. He loved his family, reading and studying God’s word and, of course, his Oklahoma and Alabama football. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mable Myers; daughter, Nancy Elaine Myers Grigsby; and his brother and sister.
Survivors include his loving wife of 74 years, Virginia Vollman Myers; children, Douglas Wayne Myers and Sandra Myers Miller; four grandchildren Danny Miller, Beth Miller Sharp, and Taylor and Parker Grigsby; two great-grandchildren, Michael and Megan Sharp.
In lieu of flowers, gifts or donations may be made to the Gideons International.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, January 30, at 2:00 p.m. at Muscle Shoals Baptist Church, with Brother Doug Farris officiating. Masks and social distancing are required.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
