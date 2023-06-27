F 6.27.23 Edwin Allen.jpg

FLORENCE — Edwin Henson Allen of Florence, Alabama, departed this world on June 24, 2023. Born August 2, 1931 to Carlene and Almon Allen of Center Hill, Alabama, Edwin grew up on a farm, learning his tireless work ethic from long days spent tending to the corn and the family farm. He graduated as Valedictorian from Lexington High School in 1949. He and his long-time sweetheart Sue Edna Hill eloped in 1952, and settled in a small bungalow on 1212 Glenn Avenue in Florence, where they went on to raise a son, Kim, and a daughter, Nan in what he described as the happiest years of his life.

