FLORENCE — Edwin Milner Sparkman, 75 of Florence, born August 2, 1945 in York, Alabama passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center.
Visitation will be Monday, July 12, 2021 at Greenview Funeral Home from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Officiating will be Chris Moran. Burial will be in Brewersville Community Cemetery in Livingston, Alabama at 4:00 p.m.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Eloise Sparkman; and brother, Frank Sanders Sparkman, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Betty Ann Sparkman; children, Stephanie Harwell (Charles), Natalie Uebelacker (Mark), Chad Gower, (Deonne), and Chanda Akin (Jason); brother, Paul Sparkman (Cindy); sister-in-law, Pam Sparkman; grandchildren, Laura and Mel Harwell, Cate, Ella, and Griffen Uebelacker, Alli and Sutton Gower, Jaylen and Grayson Akin; a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews, Mel Harwell, Jaylen Akin, Grayson Akin, Griffen Uebelacker, Sparky Sparkman and Clint Sparkman.
Special thanks to Dr. Lyman Mitchell, N.P. Pam Hill, and Dr. Thomas Johnson.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
