MUSCLE SHOALS — Edwin Staples Howard, 93, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, June 10, 2022. There will be a private service held for the family officiated by Tom Whatley. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Edwin was preceded in death by his wife, June B. Howard; parents, William and Susan Howard; brother and sister-in-law, William and Virginia Howard; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and Jean Smith; son-in-law, Rodney Woodruff; father-and mother-in-law, Cary and Eva Barnes; niece, Pam Smith Putman; and great-grandson, Tyler James Howard.
Edwin is survived by his children, Eddie Howard (Dinah), Carol Thornton (Byron), Nancy Woodruff, Susan Wiginton (Johnny), Janet Jones (Brian), Jimmy Howard, and Alice Colagross (Jimmy); sixteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; niece, Marian Smith Joseph; and nephew, Cary David Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, https:// www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html, or to a charity of your choice.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented