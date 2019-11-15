GADSDEN — Edwina Madison, January 8, 1942 - November 10, 2019. A native of Gadsden, AL and former resident of Florence, AL. Edwina departed this life on November 10, 2019 in Atlanta, GA.
Public viewing will be today from 2-7 p.m. with the visitation from 5-7 p.m. at Saints Funeral home, 330 W. Tennessee Street in Florence. Memorial services will be Saturday November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Eastside Church of Christ, located at 600 E. Tombigbee Street, Florence. Saints Funeral Home directing. 256-275-7566 www.saintsfuneralhome.com
Commented