FLORENCE — Effie Augie B. Holt Wright, 93, of Florence, passed away August 30, 2022. She was a member of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ, Florence.
Visitation will be Friday, September 2, 2022 from 11-1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Justin Pannell officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Cypress Inn, TN.
Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Belle Holt; sister, Mauveline Holt Scobey; and brothers, James, Thomas and LeRoy Holt.
She is survived by her husband, Olin Wright of Florence; son, Terry Wade Wright (Donna) of Killen; daughter, Diane Wright DeHart of Huntsville; sister, Fay Gallian of Waynesboro, TN; grandchildren, Lauren Cassi Wright of Killen and Chase Wright (Lauren) of Trussville, AL; and great-grandchildren, Eli Wright of Killen; and Molly and Colin Wright of Trussville, AL.
Special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice, Sydney, Breanna, Melonie C., Melonie S. and Sue Ann.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
Commented