TUSCUMBIA — Effie Christine Berry, 95, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020. Visitation will be today, December 23, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Brian Turbyville officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Christine was a native of Colbert County and a member of Fox Trap Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her children, Wanda Hacker, James Berry, Jr., and Donald Berry.
Christine is survived by her children, Hoyt W. Berry (Gloria), Ronald Berry (Jean), Linda Sockwell (Wayne), and Shelia Edwards; brother, William Loyd Baker; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Christine’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Cottage of the Shoals for all of their care for Christine.
