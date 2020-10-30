COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Effie Marie Vickery Wright, 95, died October 29, 2020. Graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Collinwood Memorial Gardens with Shackelford Funeral Home directing. She was the widow of Jay F. Wright.

