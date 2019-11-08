FLORENCE — Effie Norine Lindsey, age 100, of Florence, passed away November 3, 2019. Visitation will be today, November 8, 2019 from noon- 1 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brothers Ben Siegel and Joel Caudle officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Lindsey was a member of Glendale Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Lindsey; parents, John and Velma Lindsey; sisters, Essie McGee and Mary Creasy; brothers, Herman, Robert L., Oliver, Lloyd, and Quinnon Lindsey; and granddaughters, Suzette Sidorowicz and Felicia Smith.
Survivors include her daughter, Jean Smith; grandson, Tony Hale; granddaughter, Cami Smith Allen (Nicky); great-grandchildren, Danielle and Tara Sidorowicz and Jena Crist (Ryan); great-great-grandson, Kavan McDonagh; and many loving nieces and nephews
Pallbearers will be Jim McAdams, Don Robinson, W.L. Lindsey, Tony Hale, Mike Roberts, and Nicky Allen. Honorary pallbearers will be the elders and deacons of Glendale Church of Christ.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Danny McFall, the 4th floor staff of Mitchell Hollingsworth, the Amedisys nurses, and special nieces, Connie Norton and Marilyn McAfee.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com.
