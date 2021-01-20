MOULTON — Efrain Nevarez, 54, died January 17, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial will be in Linares, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. He was the husband of Lorena Medina de Nevarez.

