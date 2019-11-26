SHEFFIELD — Eileen Kyle, 76, of Sheffield died Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Glenwood Nursing and Rehab Center.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 1 to 2 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Miss Kyle was retired from the U.S. Army and The National Guard. She was also retired from Walmart. She was most proud of her service in the Army. She loved going shopping and places with her very special friend, Brenda Asher, brother, Billy Kyle and nephew, Chris Kyle. She also enjoyed the company of her very special pet dog “Toby Kyle.” She won yard of the month with her flowers and ornaments in her yard.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Mary Kyle; sister, Florence Carpenter.
Survivors include her siblings, John Kyle (Shelia), Mildred Risner (Reed) and William Kyle (Brenda); loving dog, Toby Kyle; five nieces and two nephews.
