FLORENCE — Eileen Ruth Dixon, age 93, of Florence, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 after an extended illness. Eileen was a housewife and a faithful member of Florence First Assembly.
Visitation will be Friday, October 1, 2021 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Railroad Cemetery with Greg Woodall officiating.
Mrs. Dixon was preceded in death by her husband, John Cecil Dixon; parents, Martin and Clara Nelson; seven brothers and one sister. She is survived by her daughters, Melissa Dixon, Melinda Martin (Bobby), and Melody Delaney (Mike); grandchildren, Kristi Delaney, Corbin Delaney (Megan), Jonathan Delaney, Claire Martin, and Blake Martin (Mallory); great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Delaney, Graham Delaney, and Elijah Martin.
A special thanks to her friends at FFA for their care during her illness.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented