WATERLOO — Either K. Young, age 101, of Waterloo, went to be with her Lord Jesus on December 11, 2022.
A lifelong resident of Lauderdale County, she was born February 6, 1921, to Menzo and Mary Rainey Smith. On October 9, 1937, she married James N. Young. They were married for 60 years. Either was a retired CNA. She was a faithful follower of Christ and a member of the Lighthouse Apostolic Church. She was baptized by W.A. Holloway, July 17, 1954. She was known as Aunt Either to everyone who knew her. Sending and receiving cards were her favorite hobby. Aunt Either always knew how many Christmas cards she received and would remind you if she hadn’t received one.
She is survived by nephew, Grady Smith of Florence (wife Linda); nieces, Beulah Wood of Waterloo and Verlin George of Hoenwald, TN; and hosts of other nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death, husband, James N. Young, November 8, 1997; parents, Menzo and Mary Rainey Smith; brothers, Elbert Smith, Denton Horton; sisters, Esther Matthews, Ella Carter, infant Alice Smith; nephew, Leon Horton.
Memorial services will be held at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Morrison Funeral Home, with Brother Paul Holloway officiating. Interment will be in Murphy’s Chapel Cemetery, Waterloo. Pallbearers: Darin Smith, Chris Ezekiel, Michael Young, Gary Smith, Lynn Holloway and Wes Jaynes. Honorary Pallbearer Grady Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Murphy’s Chapel Cemetery fund, c/o Tamara Hart, 284 County Road 114, Waterloo, AL 35677.
A special thanks is given to Amedysis Hospice, her caregivers and special nieces Debra Daniels and Dorothy Ezekiel.
