MUSCLE SHOALS — Elizabeth Ann Counce Lipsey, 83, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022. A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 8, at Mt. Olive Baptist Cemetery, Hackleburg, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Elizabeth’s son-in-law, Tony Cosby, will deliver the eulogy.
Elizabeth was a member of Woodward Avenue Baptist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. She worked as a medical transcriptionist for thirty years at Helen Keller Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Edwin Counce and Mary Alice Greenwell Counce Lipsey, and siblings, Jerry Wayne Counce and Louise Carlisle.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Neal Odell Lipsey; daughters, Barbara Green (Rick) and Patty Cosby (Tony); sister, Carol Loriaux; grandchildren, James Brent Reed, Trenton Anthony Reed (Lisa), Anthony Tyler Cosby (Corina), and Chelsey Kristina Cosby; and great-grandchildren, Kaden Reed, Sophia Rose Cosby, and Bryson Wayne Cosby.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, donate.lovetotherescue.org.
