SHEFFIELD — Eizens Paul Silins died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Park Place in Sheffield. He was 76 years old. He was born April 13, 1944 in Riga, Latvia. He was the son of Eizens Pauls Silins and Eizenya Saulite. In the early 1950’s, he and family immigrated to the U.S. and settled in Maine.
Paul attended Syracuse University in New York, where he earned a PhD. in political science, and where he met and married his ex-wife, Pam Sori. Pam has a daughter, Sheree, whom Paul accepted as his own. Pam and Sheree survive Paul. Paul also had a surrogate family, Gary and Carmela King, whose children accepted Paul as their grandfather.
Following his stint at Syracuse University, Paul began his military career, serving as an artillery gunner in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War. He also worked with the military to find and detonate unexploded ordnance following the war.
Paul was accomplished in many things. He was a published author, and he spoke many languages including Russian, Vietnamese, and Thai. He traveled the world, spending time especially in South Africa, where he did research for his dissertation. Paul took care of the earth and the animals of the earth. He made it his mission to pick up plastic and other trash. He didn’t want the plastic to be ingested by birds, fish, or other animals. He fed the stray dogs that roamed near Park Place, where he lived, and he willed his assets to the ASPCA.
Paul will be especially missed by his friends at the Thursday night Writers’ Group. He kept us entertained with his witty political satire.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented