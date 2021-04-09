COURTLAND — Ekerica Bolding, 24, died April 7, 2021. Graveside service will be Monday at noon at Jones Cemetery. Public viewing will be Saturday from 10 to 6 and Sunday from 12 to 5 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.