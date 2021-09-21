TUSCUMBIA — Margaret Elaine Aday, 73, of Tuscumbia, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021. A private service was held for the family at Williams Funeral Home with burial in Shaw Cemetery.
Ms. Aday was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eltise Aday; and sisters, Sue Terry, Mavanell Turner and Patricia Pate.
Survivors include her children, May Ann Cox, Susan Long (William), and Tina Barnett (Jamie); siblings, Marshall Aday and Marilyn Thornton; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
We would like to express our appreciation to the doctors and staff of Helen Keller Hospital for doing all they could to keep Mom comfortable.
