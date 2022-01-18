FLORENCE — Mary Elaine Cottles, age 87, of Florence, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 19th from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Brother Kenny Windson officiating.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Florence Michael; sister, Lorine Gray; brothers, Leo, Almon, and Sonny Michael.
Survivors are her husband, Charles Cottles; children, Jennifer Cottles and Jeff Cottles (Pam); sisters, Jewell Dean Wesson, Sue Nunley, and Ruby Hennessee; grandchildren, Beth Ann Dawson, Jessica Hensley, and Dylan Cottles; great-grandchildren, Brylan and Emmarie Hensley, Daryl Ann Dawson, Marshall and Gatlin Cottles.
Elaine was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She and her husband Charles cared for their loving daughter Jennifer most of their lives.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
