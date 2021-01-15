RED BAY — Elaine Morris McCurley, 80, died January 13, 2021. Services will be today at 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery, Golden, MS.

