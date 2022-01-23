CHATTANOOGA, TN — Elaine Griffin passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 in Chattanooga, TN, at the age of 72. She had a 25-year career at TVA in Chattanooga, Division of Fossil and Hydro Power, retiring in 2004.
Ms. Griffin had a wonderful sense of humor and laughed easily. She cared for others and was always available to listen to someone’s problems, even if hers were greater. She was a fan of on-line gaming and stayed up late at night to play with friends from all over the world. She would often find herself offering motherly advice to her gaming friends as they were typically younger than she was. She enjoyed vacationing with family and surprising them with unique gifts. She also loved going to the beach and to the mountains with her best friends. She loved all animals, especially dogs, and had several furry companions throughout her life. In her later years, she resided at Morning Pointe at Shallowford, where she also offered wise counsel to her many friends and staff members.
She was loved and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cathy Griffin, of Williamsburg, VA; and her parents, Jack and Louise Thompson of Chattanooga.
She is survived by her sister, Judy Thompson Jackson (Joe Jackson) of Florence, AL; brother, David Thompson (Sheila Peters Thompson) of Ringgold, GA; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to McKamey Animal Center.
Please visit www.heritagechattanooga.com to share words of comfort to the family.
Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Road.
