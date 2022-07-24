MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE — Elaine Wigginton Cavallo, 89, died July 20, 2022. Services will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery.
