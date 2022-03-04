TUSCUMBIA — Elbert Bee Trawick, Jr., 68, of Tuscumbia passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Sam.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kim; sons, Jeremy (Gina), Josh (Lamanda), and Josey (Serenity); daughter, Hilary (Aaron); grandchildren, Clayton, Emma, Charlee, Callee, Madelyn, Lillian, and Sadie.
Elbert will be greatly missed as a loving husband, daddy, and pawpaw.
A celebration of life will be held 2-4 p.m on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at his business establishment, The Sheffield Pool Room. A “Last Ride” motorcycle ride will start at 1:30 p.m. at Harley Davidson of Tuscumbia.
Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
