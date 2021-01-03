RUSSELLVILLE — Elbert Berryman, 90, of Russellville, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021, at Helen Keller Hospital.
Mr. Berryman was a life-long resident of Franklin County and a member of Waco Baptist Church.
Along with devoting his life to his family, friends and community, Elbert’s many accomplishments included: Former president of the Cattlemen’s Association of Alabama; former president of Farm Bureau; former president of Franklin County Co-op; outstanding Farmer of America; outstanding boy scout leader; outstanding real estate developer in three southeastern states. He was Franklin County’s first flying farmer, and a member of Russellville Sports Booster Club and Marching 100 Band Parents.
He was the owner/builder of Berryman Construction; he was CEO of First State Bank of Phil Campbell and the Bank of Hackleburg. He was the owner of two motels in Cherokee, NC; and was owner/partner of Bentley Chevrolet Oldsmobile, Russellville.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home Chapel, Russellville, with burial in Franklin Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, from noon until service time.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Nell Berryman; children, Kathy DeGraw (Greg), Bryan Hodges, Barry Berryman, Jane Wilson (Patrick) and Anthony Berryman (Christy); fourteen grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W.A. and Maudie Berryman; and daughters, Donna Berryman and Gail Berryman.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
