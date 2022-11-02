FLORENCE — Elbert Clanton, Jr., 87, died November 1, 2022. The family will receive friends at Williams Funeral Home on Thursday, November 3, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. The funeral will follow at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Doris Clanton. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

