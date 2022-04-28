LEIGHTON — Elbert Glennon Crowden, 78, Leighton, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022. A private service will be held at a later date.
Elbert is survived by his wife, Jill Ruth Crowden; son, William Bruce Crowden; brother, Bobby Joe Crowden; sister, Betty Sue Malone; and grandchildren, Jessica Lee Crowden and Marc Anthony Crowden.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Palliative Care Unit at North Alabama Medical Center.
