LEIGHTON — Elbert L. Armstead Jr. “Chucky”, 53, died September 6, 2022. Public viewing will be Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Visitation with the family Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside service will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia.

