DECATUR — Elbert Taylor “Snooky” Hairrell, 88, of Decatur passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Brother Thomas Thornton will be officiating.
Snooky proved himself to be a very hard worker. He was involved with the car business all of his life from the age of 16 and owned Snooky Hairrell Volkswagen for 17 years. He was a longtime member of Southside Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Adult 5 Sunday School teacher. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge 503 for 66 years. Snooky was a devoted husband and a loving father. He and his wife recently celebrated 70 years of marriage. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert Jones Hairrell and Iona Melton Hairrell; brothers, James, Clarence, Johnny, and Robert; sisters, Pat and Irene; son-in-law, Arlen Dwight “Buster” Petty.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Hairrell; children, Teresa Ann Hairrell, Elbert Keith Hairrell (Terri), and Jamie Roberts (Kirk); grandchildren, Lee Clark (Janna), Lauren Petty, Lise Greene (Jim), Aubrey White (Justin), Justin Hairrell, Ansley Baccus (Jon Tyler), Judson Roberts, and Addison David (Josh); twelve great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Our family gives a special thanks to Riverside Senior Living and to Hospice of the Valley for their loving care shown to Snooky.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
