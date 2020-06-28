MUSCLE SHOALS — Elbert Wynn, 94, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. His graveside service will be in Blair Methodist Cemetery of Vinemont, AL, beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Mr. Wynn was a veteran, a Freemason, and a member of Highland Park Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Callie Wynn; and several brothers and sisters of Cullman, AL.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Laney Wynn of Muscle Shoals, AL; sons, Bennie Wynn (Wilma) of Nashville, TN, and Jeff Wynn (Tammy) of Muscle Shoals, AL; beloved grandson, Zach Wynn of Muscle Shoals, AL; and beloved granddaughter, Zoé Wynn of Muscle Shoals, AL.
We would like to thank Dr. Jack McLendon for his care over the years for our dad. Also, thank you to Comfort Care Hospice.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
