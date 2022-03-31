FLORENCE — Loving Mother and Grandmother
Elbia Christine Murphy Hyde, 83, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at NAMC, with her family by her side. Visitation will be Friday 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Christian Faith Church, 670 CR 257, Florence, AL 35633. The funeral will start at 3:00 p.m. with Brother Robert Marks and Brother Dennis Hanvey directing. Burial will follow in Pisgah Cemetery. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Pallbearers will be Johnathan McKissack, Ronnie Green, Richard Parrish, Micah Donaldson, Michael Paul Putman, and Steve Murphy. Honorary pallbearer is Larry Shrewsbury.
Christine was born February 13, 1939, in Florence, Alabama, to Marvin and Lucille Murphy. She enjoyed spending time with her family and watching Alabama football.
She is married to Earl Hyde. Christine married James McKissack on March 16, 1954. They were blessed with seven children: Kathy McKissack (Larry Shrewsbury), James Adren McKissack (Lavon), Debra Donaldson (Chuck), Ronnie McKissack (Myra), Tesa Parrish (John), Anthony McKissack (Diane), and Lee McKissack (Sonya Thornton). She is survived by her children, 20 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and her brother, Steve Murphy (Belinda).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Hyde.
Commented