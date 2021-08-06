MUSCLE SHOALS — Elder Walter Abernathy, 92, of Muscle Shoals died Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home, Florence. Public viewing will be today, August 6, 2021 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Funeral will be Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Healing Fountain Apostolic Faith Church, Sheffield. Final Disposition: Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Tina Abernathy; one son, Pastor Walter (Lillian) Abernathy; three daughters, Sandra (Thomas) Owens, Doris (the late Ronald) Baker, and Victoria (Michael) Hodges; two brothers, Bennie Abernathy (Carolyn) and Morris Abernathy; sister-in-law, Betty Abernathy and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, spiritual children’s, and other family members.
Commented