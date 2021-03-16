HAMILTON — Brother Eldon Lindsey, 82, died March 14, 2021. Funeral will be today at 3 p.m. at Gravel Springs Baptist Church with Hamilton Funeral Home directing. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

