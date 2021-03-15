Hamilton — Brother Eldon Lindsey, 82, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, from 6 until 9 p.m., at Gravel Springs Baptist Church. Funeral service will be Tuesday, at 3 p.m., at the church, with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.