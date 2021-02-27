WARRENTON, NC — Eleanor Claudine Suggs Stewart, 88, formerly of Florence, died December 15, 2020. Services were held in Henderson, NC with Davis-Royster Funeral Service directing. She is survived by her son, Kenneth McDaniel (Janet), Paterson, NJ.

