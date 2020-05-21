ROGERSVILLE — Eleanor Roberta Hendricks Guthrie, 79, formerly of Florence, died May 19, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Vandiver Hollow Baptist Church Cemetery in Spring Valley. She was a member of Gray’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church in Greenhill. You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.