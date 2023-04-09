SHEFFIELD — Eleanor Lynn Mathis Hunter, 82, died Saturday, April 8, 2023. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home chapel with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

