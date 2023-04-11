FLORENCE — Eleanor Mathis Hunter, of Tuscumbia, died on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the age of 82.
She is survived by her daughters, Katy Hunter Linville (Jimmy) and Vicky Hunter Henry (Jason); sister, Betty Rotch; brother, David Mathis (Vicki); grandchildren, James McKee (Megi), Nathan McKee, Jackson Linville, Zoe Linville, and Tori Linville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, C.W. Hunter; her parents, J.Z. and Roberta Mathis; and her brother Jimmy Mathis.
She was a native of Sheffield. She received her teaching degree from Samford University and later received her Master’s degree from Peabody University.
She retired from the Colbert County School System where she served as an English teacher at Colbert County High School. She and her husband ministered to many churches in Colbert, Lauderdale, Franklin and Lawrence Counties. They served 10 years with the Mission Service Corps and with the North American Mission Board in Wyoming, Alaska, and Cleburne County.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. The funeral service to immediately follow in the funeral home chapel. Chad Holder will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Tuscumbia.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to the North American Mission Board at PO Box 116543, Atlanta, GA 30368.
