MUSCLE SHOALS — Elease Amos, 93, of Muscle Shoals, AL, formerly of the Old Bethel community in Colbert County, passed away August 31, 2020.
A native and lifelong resident of Colbert County, she was a homemaker and member of Faith Baptist Church, Leighton.
Graveside services will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Bethsaida Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Bobby Amos and Steve Amos officiating. Pallbearers will be Oneal Hicks, Rodney Logan, Chase Shattles, Dustin Burch, Jeff Amos, and Dwain Clement with Dalton Logan, Raymond Clement and Jerry Berryman honorary bearers.
Mrs. Amos is survived by her children: Milton Amos and wife Barbara, and Bobby Amos and wife June; grandchildren: Steve Amos and wife Bridgett, and Jeff Amos; great-grandchildren: Jessica Burch and husband Dustin; Justin Amos and wife Kelli; Hannah Holt; Heather Shattles and husband Chase; Katie Amos; Tyler Tanner; and Lilly Tanner; great-great-grandchildren: Zoey Fuqua; Heidi Holt; Rowyn Raley; Easton Shattles; Hudson Shattles and Logan Amos; other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Homer Amos; parents, Virgil and Ida Laster Askew; brothers, L.J. Askew and Auburn Askew and grandson, Timothy Amos.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
Commented