TUSCUMBIA
Elease McWilliams James, 96, of Tuscumbia, passed away December 5, 2020. Visitation will be held today at 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m.
She was a member at Crooked Oak Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Allen, Andy Allen, David Welborn, Eric James, and Steve James.
Elease was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis James; and parents, Ben and Dey McWilliams; sisters, Virtie Counts, Vader Cameron, Hazel Quillen; brothers, Miley McWilliams and Wiley McWilliams; children, Eldridge James, Eldon James, Bobby James, Junior James and Ruby Sanderson; grandchildren, Jessie James and Ryan Bradford.
Elease is survived by her children, Kenneth James (Judy), Darryl James (Renee); 16 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
