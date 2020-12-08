TUSCUMBIA — Elease McWilliams James, 96, died December 5, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral immediately following in the chapel with burial in Calvary Missionary Baptist Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

