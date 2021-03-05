ROGERSVILLE — Eletha Irene Howard, 100, died March 4, 2021. A graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Liberty Cemetery with Rogersville Funeral Home directing. The family would appreciate anyone attending the service please wear a mask and social distance. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences to Ms. Howard’s family.

