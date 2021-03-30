GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Elfriede Jungmann Martin, 92, died March 28, 2021. Visitation will be today from 1 to 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

