FLORENCE — Elgenia Hannah, 93 of Florence, AL, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 10-11:00 a.m. at Elkins Funeral Home, Florence. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ted Vafeas and Rev. Scott Coats officiating. Interment will be in Pisgah Cemetery. Family will serve as honorary pallbearers.
She was a longtime member of Pisgah United Methodist Church, later years attending Northwood United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Mildred Parrish Hannah; brothers, Oscar Jr., Melvin, Turner, Conred and W.M.; sister, Laura Harbin.
Survivors include her sister, Gertrude Fisher, nieces, nephews and special niece, Melva Wylie.
A graduate of Central High School and Laramore Business College, she worked as office manager and later manager of McClellan’s Five and Dime store. When McClellan’s closed she worked as credit manager of J.C. Penney and later retired from ECM Hospital and River Bend Mental Health Center as a clerk.
She was a humble, thoughtful, pleasant, caring person and will be missed as everyone loved Elgenia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice in Elgenia’s memory.
You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented