SHEFFIELD — Elise Randolph Musgrove, 88, Sheffield, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, January 13, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Greg Beasley officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.

