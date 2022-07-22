MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA — Eliza Rowell, 98, died July 12, 2022. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. Graveside service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Bethel Lauderdale Church Cemetery, Florence.

