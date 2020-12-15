LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Elizabeth Ann Gobbell, 89, died December 12, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Polk Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church.

