ROGERSVILLE
Elizabeth Ann Hansen, 70, of Rogersville passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at her residence. She drove a school bus for 25 years for Lauderdale County and was a former member of Oliver Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Friday, October 25th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Miller Cemetery with Jerry Marlow officiating. Pallbearers will be Rob Hansen, Tanner Matthews, Pat Killen, Wayne Southward, Logan Eaton and John Eaton.
Mrs. Hansen was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Ollie Chandler; husband, Robert Hansen; sister, Martha (Almon) Barnett and brother-in-law, Harvey Meeker.
She is survived by her children, Sonya (Wayne) Southward and Rob (Molly) Hansen; grandchildren, Logan, John, Lizzy, Susanna, Wyatt and Jesse; brother, John (Faye) Chandler; sister, Sara Meeker; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories to the Hansen family.
