KILLEN — Elizabeth Ann Hyvonen, 63, of Killen, passed away October 1, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence after a brief battle with cancer.
Survivors include her son, Joey Riley; daughter, Leann (P.J.) Patterson; sister, Pamela Riley; and grandchildren, Shelby Riley, Braelyn Riley, and Caleb Patterson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Irene Hanvey; and grandson, Noah Wayne Riley.
There will be a graveside service for Ms. Hyvonen on Sunday, October 4, at 1:00 p.m. in Greenhill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be P.J. Patterson, Tim Weeks, Heath Cook, Blake Cook, Willie Gist, and Rickey Holden.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
