WATERLOO — Elizabeth Ann “Penny” Sharp, 74, died November 1, 2022. A graveside service will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. at Wright Cemetery in Waterloo. She was the wife of Donnie Sharp. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

